Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners; Lorraine O’Donnell, deputy county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 11/17/2020. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None

Approved: Payment register; transfer of sick leave time between employees.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Missouri Department of Revenue for two lost titles; circuit clerk to Advantage Software for software purchase.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: MEI, receipt for elevator maintenance; assessor quarterly reimbursement for July through September 2020; Regional Council of Governments, invoicing for DNR Historic Preservation Act; assessor additions and abatements for August, September and October.

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, discussed various county projects and presented invoices for his department.

A conference call was held with Heather Bennett of Aflac. An open enrollment day for employees will be held December 10. Arnold Insurance will assist in the process.

Cody Hoepker, Hopkins Fire, made a request for CARES funds to improve the safety and general operations for the Hopkins Fire Protection District.

Senator Dan Hegeman was called for a contact person with Evergy so the commission could discuss the placement of utility poles on Eagle Road.

A Polk Township resident contacted the commission with tube concerns on Road #366.

Gary Apple, Evergy, discussed with the Commission setback regulations of utility poles. The commission expressed concerns with the recent placement of poles set by Parr Construction. Apple stated they will re-stake them five feet on the east side of Eagle Road. A meeting was set for an onsite inspection of the area at 1:30 pm, November, 24.

Sally Honzik, Johnson Control, explained services provided by her company. Information will be emailed.

Stiens made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Bill Walker contacted each fire district in the county to inform them of CARES funds available.

Stiens, Burns and Ed Walker made an inspection of bridge #730 in Grant Township.

Associate Circuit Judge Robert Rice proposed the idea of establishing a mental health board for the 4th Judicial Circuit. Rice will gather more information on a tax levy that would generate funds, a board that would need to be established, and what it would take for the issue to be placed on the ballot.

Burns made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 11/24/2020.