By Wayne Flanary, MU extension agronomy field specialist

Storms moved across northwest Missouri and flattened corn by strong winds. These fields have corn, which was uprooted, and roots broken below the soil surface. Other types of damage are leaning corn based on the growth stage of corn and “green snap.”

The damage depends on severity of wind and if there was any protection from changes in the landscape. There is a lot of variability of damage within corn fields.

In general, the younger the growth stage, the greater the opportunity for partial recovery. Also, the degree of root damage affects how well plants will recover.

Fields one to two weeks from tasseling have greatest potential to “goose-neck” as the stalks are still elongating. With time, damaged fields look like they have straightened up, but lower stalks are still leaning. Typically, pollination is often good as both tassels and silked ears are lifted.

Early planted fields pollinating do not have the ability to straighten up because elongation of the stalk is complete by tasseling. These fields are at greater risk of yield loss as tassels and silks are near the ground and may be covered by leaves of other nearby plants. Pollen may not shed properly, and silks may not be exposed to pollen. Kernel set may be an issue.

Corn, which is beyond pollination, cannot straighten up. Plants will shade each other, and this will reduce photosynthesis and cause kernel abortion.

Damaged roots will try to regrow. Soil moisture is important for regrowth, and this influences the ability of the plant to “goose-neck” and try to recover.

“Green snap” may also be found and is typically from 12th leaf stage to tassel. Green snapped plants recovery is low. If plants are snapped off below the potential ear, of course there is no ear development. The yield loss is determined by how many plants were snapped below where the ear shoot develops and if silks are pollinated.

Some growers have asked about fungicides. Fungicide applications may not provide any value.

Another issue is goose-necked corn ears can break before harvest. The center of gravity is off as the plant is leaning.

Harvest may be difficult as it will be hard to know where rows are because you will be looking at tops of plants. This can result in additional risk of stalk breakage.

Now it’s time to wait and see how the crop responds. You will probably see a lot of differences between plants within fields. Also, you may want to flag plants so you can follow how they recover. Be sure to contact crop insurance.

