William “Wild Bill” Dragoo, 69, Skidmore, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at his home in Skidmore.

He was born March 22, 1952, in Maryville, to William Ross and Pauline Lucille Dragoo.

Mr. Dragoo was a self-employed mechanic and had his own painting business.

Mr. Dragoo has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home of Maryville.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 11 am, Monday, December 20, 2021 at the Hillcrest Cemetery, south of Skidmore. Military honors will be conducted at the cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.