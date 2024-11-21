The Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Water Resources Center is seeking public comment on a newly developed publication designed to help inform Missouri landowners about working in or near streams on their properties.

The publication contains information about bank stabilization techniques and permitting, instream gravel excavation, technical and financial assistance, and other related topics. It also contains links to a variety of useful resources and contact information for several relevant organizations.

The information in the guide applies to all Missouri landowners, but it may be especially interesting to farmers or other rural landowners facing excessive streambank erosion or stream management challenges. Though the guide seeks to provide information and resources about permitting and various types of stabilization structures, it is not a definitive resource for regulatory guidance, nor an engineering design resource, and should not be used as such.

The department invites the public to review and offer written comments on the proposed publication until 5 pm, November 22. Written comments may be submitted by mail to Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Water Resources Center, ATTN: Noah Cadwell, PO Box 176, Jefferson City, MO 65102, or by email to Noah.Cadwell@dnr.mo.gov.