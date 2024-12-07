Robert Randal “Randy” Jackson, 69, Grant City, died Friday, November 29, 2024.

He was born October 26, 1955, in Maryville, to Francis and Darlene Wyatt Jackson.

He was raised in Ravenwood and graduated from Ravenwood High School, class of 1973.

On April 10, 1976, he married Sharon Kay Messner, in Maryville. They had one daughter. After their divorce, he met Carol Scott. Together, they had two children. They later parted ways but remained close friends for the rest of his life.

Services were held Thursday, December 5 at Price Funeral Home. Burial was in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to help cover the cost of funeral services.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home.