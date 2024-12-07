Henry A. Masten, 99, Maryville, died Saturday, November 30, 2024, at Village Care Center.

He was born April 9, 1925, in Walthill, NE, to Marvin J. and Marie L. Poellet Masten. He was a 1942 graduate of Walthill High School and served in the United States Navy during World War II as a flight engineer on a B-17. He was a plant superintendent for 17 years of Campbell Mfg., part owner and plant superintendent for LMP Steel and Wire, retiring on January 1, 1993.

He attended Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.

Graveside services will be at 1:30 pm, Monday, December 9 at the Omaha National Cemetery, Omaha.

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home.