Pamela S. Barry, 62, of Canton, GA, formerly of Maryville, died Thursday, November 21, 2024, at the Manor Lake Assisted Living in Canton.

She was born February 12, 1962, in Maryville, to Harlan and Shirley Hudson Loch. She was a 1980 graduate of Maryville High School.

Mrs. Barry was a homemaker and later in life, worked in the hospitality industry at several restaurants.

Mrs. Barry’s body has been cremated. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, December 14 at Price Funeral Home with burial following at Hopkins Cemetery in Hopkins. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Following the cemetery services, the family will welcome friends at the Hopkins Community Center.

The family suggests memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association.

For friends that might not be able to attend the memorial service, a virtual option is available at: evt.live/pamela-barry- memorial-service.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home.