The revamped Skidmore Punkin Show is in its fifth consecutive year, July 28 through July 30.

“Everything is free for the kids,” Luke Coffelt, one of the Punkin Show coordinators, said. “We have free live entertainment. The garden tractor pull is free to enter.”

The schedule of events is as follows:

• The Depot Museum is open

• Punkin Central with gun raffle, shirts, 50/50, donkey drop, 5 pm to close, Friday; 8 am, Saturday.

• Food vendors, business vendors and game vendors are open on Friday and Saturday.

• Quilt Show at Newton Hall, quilts entered 2 to 4 pm, Friday, and show, 5 to 8 pm, Friday, 9 am to 5 pm, Saturday; pick up quilts by 5:30 pm; winners announced at 6:45 pm, Saturday.

• Garden Tractor Pull, 6 to 10 pm.

On Saturday:

• 5K run/walk fundraiser for Nodaway Valley junior high cheerleaders, 7 am.

• Tractor/Antique Car Show registration, $10, north of state barn, 7 to 9 am; winners announced, 10:30 am.

• Smoke Off registration, $80, Luke Coffelt, 660.254.4120; pit meeting, meat handed out, 10 am; cooking begins, noon; meat judging, 6:30 pm; meat auction, approximately 7:30 pm.

• Horseshoe tournament, $5, 9 am.

• Baby show on the stage, ages birth to two, 9 am.

• Parade registration at the tent by state barn, 9 to 10:30 am; starts, 11 am.

• Dog Show at the old shelter house, 9:30 am.

• Little Mr and Miss Punkin Show on the stage for ages three to six, 9:30 am.

• Ping Pong ball drop, 12:45 pm.

• Frog jumping contest, bring your own or use those provided, 1 pm.

• Skillet throw for the ladies, 2 pm.

• Tire toss for the guys, 2:30 pm.

• Farmers’ relay, 3 pm.

• Junior farmers’ relay, 4 pm.

• Cake walk at the shelter house, 5 to 6:30 pm.

• Winners announced: 50/50, gun raffle and quilt show, 6:45 pm.

• The band “Dating Sarah” will play, 8 to 10 pm.

On Sunday there will be a community church service at the stage with a pot-luck meal to follow, 10:30 am.