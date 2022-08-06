The Skidmore Punkin Show parade, July 30, was held on a mild and balmy summer day.

Grand Marshals for the parade were Sharon and the late Kenneth Strauch. The couple started dating their sophomore year at Skidmore High School from which they graduated in 1959. They were married September 10, 1961, and celebrated 60 years together before Kenneth’s death in March.

Sharon had done hair in Skidmore for over 60 years. Kenneth worked for Newton Brothers, Maryville Feed, Garland Shipps and retired from Woodruff Arnold after 23 years. Their children are Kelly and Brett Coffelt and Casey and Angie Strauch. They have five grandchildren, six great-children and another on the way.

Sharon was chauffeured through the parade by a grandson and great-grandson.