The Donna Spalding Memorial Antique Car Parade will be at the Hopkins Picnic beginning at 4 pm, Saturday, August 6. There is a $5 entry fee which will be used for a cash drawing after the parade.

It will start at the high school with sign in, then the parade will go downtown by the Hopkins Picnic stage and on to the Hopkins City Park for ice cream and cake. Spalding’s pink and white 1955 Ford will lead the parade. All are invited to the celebration remembrance for Spalding and her love for vintage cars and Hopkins.

For more information see the Hopkins Picnic Facebook page or call Joyce at 660.215.1753.