The Skidmore Punkin Show is ready to kickoff Friday, July 31 through Sunday, August 2 with a variety of activities for all ages.

The City of Skidmore has purchased masks and hand sanitizers for use during the show. Social distancing will also be recommended.

All events take place at Wildcat Memorial Park, Skidmore, unless otherwise noted. The schedule is as follows:

Friday, July 31:

• Skidmore Depot Museum, open 1 to 5 pm.

• Quilt Show at Newton Hall, 5 to 8 pm. Quilts may be taken to Newton Hall Friday afternoon.

• Little Mr. and Miss Punkin Show, $5 entry fee, 6 pm.

• Food, business and game vendors open, 6 pm.

• Clement Brothers Band, 7 pm.

Saturday, August 1

• Tractor/Antique Car Show registration, $10 entry fee, 7 to 9 am; winners announced, 10:30 am.

• Horseshoe Tournament, 9 am.

• Parade registration in the tent by the state barn, 9 to 10:30 am, kiddie parade, 10:45 am; parade begins at 11 am.

• Pet Show with vet clinic giving vaccinations, 9 to 11 am.

• Quilt Show in Newton Hall, 9 am to 5 pm.

• Smoke Off set up, registration and pit meeting, 10 am; cooking begins, noon.

• Skidmore Depot Museum, open 1 to 5 pm.

• Frog Jumping contest, bring your own or use those provided, 1 pm.

• Skillet Throw for ladies, 2 pm.

• Tire Toss for guys, 2:30 pm.

• Farmers’ Relay, 3 pm.

• Andrew Gazaway, 6 pm.

• Quilt winners announced, 6:45 pm.

• Curtis Wayne Stroud, 7 to 10 pm.

• 50/50 winner, gun raffle winner announced at roughly 8 pm.

Sunday, August 2

• Community Church service with potluck meal to follow.