Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 11 individuals residing in Nodaway County, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). There are now 135 confirmed cases for Nodaway County; all 135 cases have had a positive test and are only counted once in the case count. Fifty-seven individuals are no longer in isolation. Five individuals with underlying medical conditions have been hospitalized, and two have since been released.

The affected individuals include two females between 10-19 years of age, one female and four males between 20-29 years of age, one male between 40-49 years of age, one female and one male between 50-59 years of age, and one female between 70-79 years of age. Eight of the individuals have had known exposure to positive cases. The affected individuals are isolated in private residences.

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals andnot at increased risk for this virus.