The school board of Jefferson School District had two meetings within six days to finalize several key issues.

During the April 16 meeting, Board Secretary Emmy Brown swore in Veronica Luke and Sherry Redden to serve three-year terms.

Officers were also elected. The president will be Laura Galbraith, vice president will be Jeff Farnan, Jane Walter will be treasurer and Brown will be secretary.

Bill Meiners, teacher, reported about the recent science fair for fifth and sixth grades. Courtney Wolf spoke of the third grade participating in Project Lead The Way with four modules. Second grade teacher Barbara Terry told of her students also using Project Lead The Way through professional-based learning.

In High School Principal Charley Burch’s report, there were five track meets left before districts.

Elementary Principal Tim Jermain told of MAP testing, the PTO paying for School Day at the K and a highly attended Muffins with Mom event.

Jermain, as the school’s superintendent, reviewed the bus inspections and the $2,000 MUSIC liability insurance scholarship going to Ashley Riley.

The board gathered again April 22, primarily for the topic of personnel issues.

The board approved a policy revision to allow for more movements on the salary schedule for certified compensation with longevity and education advancement.

A social worker contract was authorized with ACES amounting to $6,000 annually for two days a month at the school.

The board went into closed session for the topic of personnel.

The board held more discussion on the school’s website and the development of the school app with SOCS, Lincoln, NE, at $1,400 annually and then they approved.

Other business addressed:

• Approved the consent agenda including two natural gas bills.

• Accepted the resignation of Angela Edick.

• Approved the students for graduation.

• Approved the final bus routes for 2018-2019.

• Renewed the health insurance for the coming year to continue with the same company.