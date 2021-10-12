Presiding Judge Roger Prokes has notified Missouri Governor Michael Parson and Chief Justice Paul C. Wilson of his retirement plans to exit the Fourth District Circuit at the end of the work day, Tuesday, November 9.

“This decision is driven by my turning 70 years of age on the following day,” noted Prokes in his letter announcement.

He continued with these touching words, “It has been a true joy, and honor, to serve the State of Missouri, the judiciary, and particularly, the fine people of Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth Counties.”

A replacement to serve the remainder of Prokes term, December 31, 2024, will be appointed by Parson.