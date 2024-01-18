Due to more inclement weather, the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art rescheduled the 50th Annual Membership Exhibition opening reception from 4 to 7 pm, Friday, January 19.

Locally, Jeff Foster, Maryville; LeDonna McIntosh, Conception and Luke Kral from Conception are participating in the exhibition.

The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art aims to enrich the community through the collection and exhibition of visual arts by providing education, creating unique experiences, and promoting regional artists.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $7 for students. Museum members and children under age 6 are free. To become a member, visit Albrecht-Kemper.org. For more information about the exhibitions, call 816.233.7003.