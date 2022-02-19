The St. Gregory’s preschool class collected paper products for North Star Advocacy Center during Catholic Schools Week recently. Teachers Kelli Bostwick and Rachel Hall organized the project. The students are joined with Father Albert Bruecken who blessed the items, North Star Advocate Meghann Kosman and North Star Executive Director Linda Mattson for the photo. North Star provides free, confidential services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Northwest Missouri.
