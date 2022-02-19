Northeast Nodaway FFA Members of the NEN FFA Chapter are: front, Jaden Atkins, Jill Boswell, Lauren McIntyre, Trevor Henggeler and Tori Kephart; second row, Ruby Wilmes, GrantMcIntyre, Delanie Auffert and Rachelle Rodriguez; third row, Lindsey Jackson, Baylie Busby, Meredith Adwell, Kenzie Pride, Lily Burns and Dalanny Hopper; fourth row, Chase Clabaugh, Kenneth Schieber, Jack Boswell, Jake Redden and Riley Long; back, Zach Pride, Carson Runde, Dylan Wilmes, Dylan McIntyre, Jacob Myer and Justin Miller.
This week’s special section of the NNL is a salute to career and technical education week.
Facebook Comments