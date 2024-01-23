Boys Basketball

January 10

Platte Valley 56

Stanberry 23

Platte Valley, Alex Mattson, 17 points; Tucker Klamm, 9 points; Justin Miller, 9 points.

North Nodaway 51

King City 41

January 11

Platte Valley 69

North Andrew 39

Platte Valley, Lane Acklin, 6 points; Brandon McQueen, 10 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists; Xavier Middleton, 6 points and 2 assists; Alex Mattson, 23 points, 3 rebounds and 9 assists; Lucas Terry, 9 points and 4 rebounds; Justin Miller, 5 points.

Nodaway Valley 42

East Atchison 27

Thunder, Kayden Conn, 18 points; Michael Cook, 9 points.

North Nodaway 46

Worth County 57

Mustangs, Aydan Blackford, 16 points; Brice Trimble, 13 points.

Northeast Nodaway 38

Mercer 62

January 15

Maryville 83

Abraham Lincoln 85

Spoofhounds, Derek Quinlin, 29 points; Peyton McCollum, 23 points; Matthew Walter, 11 points; Delton Davis, 9 points; Tate McCollum, 9 points.

January 16

Maryville 80

East Buchanan 56

Spoofhounds, Derek Quinlin, 21 points; Tate McCollum, 15 points; Peyton McCollum, 14 points; Matthew Walter, 11 points; Titus McKim, 8 points.

Girls Basketball

January 10

Platte Valley 51

Worth County 16

Platte Valley, Maggie Collins, 24 points; Maleeah Bliley, 11 points.

Nodaway Valley 78

South Holt 32

Thunder, Ava Graham, 28 points; Sydney Marriott, 13 points; Paige Hanson, 11 points.

North Nodaway 24

Stanberry 68

January 11

Platte Valley 57

Mound City 23

Platte Valley, Maggie Collins, 28 points; Maleeah Bliley, 12 points.

Northeast Nodaway 38

Maysville 27

Bluejays, Baylie Busby, 22 points.