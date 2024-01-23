January 10
Platte Valley 56
Stanberry 23
Platte Valley, Alex Mattson, 17 points; Tucker Klamm, 9 points; Justin Miller, 9 points.
North Nodaway 51
King City 41
January 11
Platte Valley 69
North Andrew 39
Platte Valley, Lane Acklin, 6 points; Brandon McQueen, 10 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists; Xavier Middleton, 6 points and 2 assists; Alex Mattson, 23 points, 3 rebounds and 9 assists; Lucas Terry, 9 points and 4 rebounds; Justin Miller, 5 points.
Nodaway Valley 42
East Atchison 27
Thunder, Kayden Conn, 18 points; Michael Cook, 9 points.
North Nodaway 46
Worth County 57
Mustangs, Aydan Blackford, 16 points; Brice Trimble, 13 points.
Northeast Nodaway 38
Mercer 62
January 15
Maryville 83
Abraham Lincoln 85
Spoofhounds, Derek Quinlin, 29 points; Peyton McCollum, 23 points; Matthew Walter, 11 points; Delton Davis, 9 points; Tate McCollum, 9 points.
January 16
Maryville 80
East Buchanan 56
Spoofhounds, Derek Quinlin, 21 points; Tate McCollum, 15 points; Peyton McCollum, 14 points; Matthew Walter, 11 points; Titus McKim, 8 points.
Girls Basketball
January 10
Platte Valley 51
Worth County 16
Platte Valley, Maggie Collins, 24 points; Maleeah Bliley, 11 points.
Nodaway Valley 78
South Holt 32
Thunder, Ava Graham, 28 points; Sydney Marriott, 13 points; Paige Hanson, 11 points.
North Nodaway 24
Stanberry 68
January 11
Platte Valley 57
Mound City 23
Platte Valley, Maggie Collins, 28 points; Maleeah Bliley, 12 points.
Northeast Nodaway 38
Maysville 27
Bluejays, Baylie Busby, 22 points.
