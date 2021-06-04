District games
May 18
Maryville 8
Excelsior Springs 0
Spoofhounds: Arianne Skidmore, 4 goals; Halle Buck, 2 goals; Cleo Johnson, 1 goal; Tori Allen, 1 goal.
May 20
District Championship
Maryville 2
Chillicothe 1
Spoofhounds: Kennedy Kurz, 1 goal; Arianne Skidmore, 1 goal.
May 29
State Quarterfinals
Maryville 0
Pleasant Hill 2
Track
May 29
MSHSAA Class 3 State Championship
Maryville Girls: 100m – 7th, Brooklynn Holtman, 12.86; 200m – 1st, Holtman, 25.52; 400m – 1st, Holtman, 57.15; 100m hurdles – 9th, Ilse Flores-Hernandez, 16.79.
Maryville Boys: 1600m – 8th, Connor Blackford, 4:30.61; 3200m -11th, Jag Galapin, 10:06.73; 4x800m relay – 7th, 8:24.23; high jump – 3rd, Jesus Flores-Hernandez, 4.75m; triple jump – 13th, Keaton Stone, 10.25m; discus – 12th, Beau Gillespie.
