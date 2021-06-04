According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, an estimated 35.7 percent of Nodaway Countians or 7,881 individuals have received the first dose of the vaccine.

As of June 1, 32.3 percent or 7,142 people have completed the vaccination process. The total population of Nodaway County is given at 22,092 residents. The statewide rate for vaccinations is 41.8 percent for first doses with 34.8 percent having completed the process statewide. The share statewide of the 18 or older population to receive the first dose is 52.2 percent with 44.3 percent completing the vaccination process.

Individuals who wish to initiate the vaccinations will need to contact their local pharmacies, Rogers Pharmacy, Hy-Vee and Walmart, health care provider or Nodaway County Health Center.

Nodaway County’s COVID-19 cases from May 21 to June 1 are given as 15 new cases. Two people are currently hospitalized with 14 active cases in the county. Deaths since April 2020 remain at 25.