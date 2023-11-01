With November kicking off, Nodaway Countians are busier than ever with activities and events for the whole family. Here are the submitted events for the 11th month of the year.

• November 1 – December 13 – Shop Merryville, when shoppers spend $20 or more at participating Chamber businesses they will receive a ticker in the weekly drawing. Drawings on Wednesdays. Prizes include gift certificates and products from participating Chamber businesses.

• November 1 – Bearcat Lumber Customer Appreciation Day at 1929 East First Street, Maryville, 10 am to 2 pm. Lunch provided by Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association, 11 am to 1 pm.

VFW meeting at Room 127, Valk Building, Northwest Missouri State University, 4:30 pm.

• November 2 – Maryville Elks Lodge 760 Blood Drive in the gym at the First Baptist Church, 121 East Jenkins Street, Maryville. To book appointment, visit savealifenow.org/group and enter group code EF5J. For additional details, contact Sara Thompson at 660.541.0238 at sarasimmerman136@hotmail.com.

• November 3, 4 – “Arsenic and Old Lace” with seventh to 12th grade actors presented at the Rose Theatre, 7 pm. Saturday matinee at 2 pm.

• November 4 – Make It Maryville Christmas shopping event.

Graham Lions Club Fish Fry at the Community Building, Graham, 4:30 pm.

• November 5 – American Legion Post 100 and Scout Troops 190 and 74 Breakfast at the AL Post, 1104 East Fifth Street, Maryille, 8 am to noon. Adults are $9 for adults and $5 for children six and under. Proceeds go to support veterans and Scout projects.

Pickering Lions Club Ham and Turkey dinner, freewill donation at Pickering Community building, 11 am to 1:30 pm. Menu is ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn, dressing, rolls and desserts. Proceeds will go to community projects.

• November 8 – “Walk with a Doc” at Mosaic Medical Center, meet at north end of building, noon.

McKemy Center ribbon cutting at Northwest Missouri State University, 4 to 5 pm.

• November 9, 11, 12 – Theatre Northwest presents “Little Women,” Thursday, Saturday at 7:30 pm; Sunday at 2 pm.

• November 9 – Ag Safety Day presented by Collegiate Farm Bureau at the Agriculture Learning Center, 5:30 to 7 pm. Students will learn about farm safety, see animals and participate in other activities.

Nodaway County Federated Republican Women meeting at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 5:30 pm. There will be a guest speaker, Matthew Crouch, and a light supper.

Music of Ukraine, a lecture and recital featuring Dmytro Gnativ at Olive Deluce Fine Arts, 7:30 pm.

• November 10 – Nodaway Chorale will perform at the Veterans Day Observance at the Nodaway County Senior Center, noon.

Sloppy Joe Meal at the Little Red School House, Clearmont, freewill donation sponsored by Clearmont Community Club, 5 to 7 pm.

Beef and Noodles supper at the Burlington Jct. American Legion sponsored by the Auxiliary, 5 to 7 pm.

• November 11 – Maryville Florists and Minnie Lane Holiday Open Houses, 8:30 am to 2:30 pm.

Second Saturday Coffee at the Nodaway County Historical Society Museum, 9 to 11 am.

Maryville Park and Rec Christmas Craft Fair, 9 am to 2 pm.

American Legion Post 100 Nodaway County Veterans Day Ceremony at Post 100, 1105 East Fifth, Maryville, 11 am.

“Caps for Sale” with second through sixth grade actors at The Rose Theatre, 11 am. Free admission but tickets recommended.

City of Elmo Veterans Day Soup Supper serving chili, cheesy potato, vegetable soup, cornbread, vegetables and desserts at Elmo City Building, 201 Main Street, Elmo, 5 to 8 pm. Freewill donation, hunters welcome, carry out available.

• November 12 – American Legion Post 464, Conception Jct. Pancake breakfast featuring pancakes, sausage, ham, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee, 7 to 11 am. $10 minimum donation per person, children six and under are free. Proceeds will go to Girls State and various veteran programs.

• November 13 – MPR adult basketball league registration opens.

• November 14 – Spoofy Beans at License Bureau, 9:30 to 10:30 am.

• November 15 – Make It Maryville Tour of Lights begins.

MPR Breakfast in Whoville registration opens.

West Nodaway High School and Community Blood Drive at the American Legion Hall, 112 West Main Street, Burlington Jct. To book an appointment, visit savealifenow.org/group and enter group code CBHX. For more information, contact Nicki Honan at 660.725.3317 or nhonan@wnrockets.com.

TAB LAB presented by the Art Education at Northwest for students in third through fifth grade at the Maryville Public Library in the library basement, 5 pm. Register students by calling the library at 660.582.5281.

• November 16 – Jefferson National Historical Society and school host Veterans for lunch at noon and a program at 12:45 pm.

• November 20-24 – Northwest Thanksgiving break.

• November 20 – MPR youth basketball league registration opens.

• November 21 – Lego® Club for grades prekindergarten through sixth at the Maryville Public Library, 5:30 pm. To register, call 660.582.5281.

• November 23 – Downtown Turkey Trot, Fourth and Buchanan streets, Maryville, 8 am. Trotters can register at downtownmaryvillemo.com/ tickets.

Sixth Annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First Street, Maryville, 11 am to 1 pm. Dine in, pick-up or home-delivery. Freewill donation, open to the public. To place your order, donate a dessert, make a monetary donation or volunteer, call 660.562.3999.

• November 25 – Small Biz Saturday, bring November 25 dated receipt for purchase of $50 or more to the Maryville Chamber of Commerce from November 27-30. Put name and contact number on the back. Drawing is Friday, December 1.

• November 27-28 – Maryville Community Blood Drive at the First Baptist Church, 121 East Jenkins Street, Monday 9 am to 3 pm; Tuesday, 1 to 7 pm. Appointments are preferred. To book, visit savealifenow.org/group, enter group code: BL. For additional details, contact Evie Church at 660.541.4257 or echurch39@gmail.com.

• November 27 – Maryville Citizens for Community Action meeting at Chamber office, noon to 1 pm.

• November 28 – Second Harvest Mobile Fresh Food Pantry in Barnard, starting at 10 am until supplies run out.

#Giving Tuesday Souper Bonanza Event sponsored by St. Francis Foundation at A&G, 11 am to 2 pm.

Northwest Presidential Tree lighting, 5:15 pm.

#Giving Tuesday at The Abbey, St. Raphael Welcome Center, 6 to 8 pm. Conception Abbey and Tri-C Partners 4 Progress partner to make Christmas morning a little brighter for local families.

• November 29 – December 1 – Hospital Holiday Bazaar at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, Wednesday, 10 am to 8 pm; Thursday, 8 am to 8 pm; Friday, 8 am to 4 pm.