With the primary election in August and the general election in November, Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton, who is the election official, is seeking poll workers and to establish voting centers.

Each voting center in Missouri requires a minimum of four election judges: two registered Republicans and two registered Democrats. These judges check in registered voters, answer questions and assist with other functions of operating voting centers. Without enough election judges, a polling center might be forced to close.

Nodaway County has 15 precincts that must have four judges for federal elections in August and November and two precincts that must have at least six due to voting attendance numbers, but eight workers would the day operate smoother.

Poll workers are paid for their service on election day and for attending training sessions prior to election day. In Nodaway County, supervisor judges are paid $135 per day and election judges are paid $120 per day.

In order to be a poll worker, you must: • Dress appropriately for the weather, keeping in mind the polling place temperature.

• Check with the election authority on when to take lunches and breaks.

• Get a good night’s sleep before election day; it’s a long day!

“We normally have an abundance of Republican judges and struggle to find Democrats,” Patton said. ”Additionally, in April we sometimes struggle due to (RSMo 115.085) with judges being related to candidates.

“Shutting down voting precincts is not something I want to do, but we have started some discussion about it,” she continued. “It has become a serious struggle just filling the slots and that doesn’t take into account if someone does not show up or calls in sick. We always have those cases and we are to the point where we are scheduling our “reserves” before we even get close to election day. It’s very stressful.”

For more information, contact Patton at 660.582.2251 or nodaway.county@sos.mo.gov. The office is located at 403 North Market, Room 211, Maryville.

• Be a registered voter.

• Be able to speak, read and write English.

• Not appear on the current ballot or have a close relative appear on the current ballot.

• Not hold an elective office at the time of service as a poll worker.

Tips for making the day more enjoyable:

• Wear comfortable shoes.