Northwest Missouri State University Director of Athletics Andy Peterson has announced the hiring of Tony Jandron as the new head coach of the Bearcat baseball program.

“I’m thrilled to get Coach Jandron to campus and turn the keys to the baseball program over to him,” Peterson said. “We had a ton of interest and qualified coaches reached out about running our team, and Tony quickly separated himself as a top candidate. As an assistant he has been a part of successful teams at every stop in his career and I’m excited to see what he can do as a head coach in building off the foundation here at Northwest Missouri State. We’re excited to get Tony and his wife, Gabby, to town and start the next chapter of Bearcat baseball.”

Jandron becomes the 10th head coach in school history, and only the fourth different leader in the last 42 seasons of Bearcat baseball. This is the first head coaching job for Jandron after previously serving as an assistant coach at Illinois State, Central Michigan, Northwood and the College of DuPage.

“I’m thankful to Andy for this opportunity,” Jandron said. “I was impressed by the vision of the program and enjoyed getting to know more about the Bearcat culture. There is a commitment to the student-athlete experience and I’m excited to meet the standard of success both on and off the field. I’m looking forward to building relationships, sharing my experiences, and motivating players to become the best version of themselves. My wife Gabby and I are beyond excited to be in Maryville and join the Bearcat family.”

Jandron is a 2011 graduate of St. Norbert College in DePere, WI, with a degree in business administration. Jandron was a two-sport athlete in college as he competed in baseball and basketball. The former All-American at St. Norbert College, De Pere, WI, led the NCAA in batting average .511 his senior campaign and is the program’s all-time wins leader on the mound. Jandron played every position but catcher for the Green Knights.

Jandron gained a master’s of science degree in organizational leadership from Northwood in 2019. Jandron is a native of Negaunee, MI, and will be making the move to Maryville with his wife, Gabby.