First Christian Church secretary Lisa Smeltzer, dressed as the Easter Bunny, greeted the car drivers with a free roll of bath tissue while firefighters Matt Johnson and Remington Long carried food items.

The First Christian Church is offering a curbside/delivery meal from 5 to 6 pm, Thursdays. The church and The Ministry Center provided most of the food, along with a closed restaurant in Hopkins. Maryville/Polk Township firefighters along with spouses have been prepping meals. The Maryville Presbyterian Church helped financially. Brian Arnold prepared the meat for the meal. The first week the crew served around 54, 76 the next, and 100 April 9. The FD is just filling the gap until Shepherd’s Kitchen is back up and running on its own. The firefighters are also acting as a backup for Meals on Wheels at the Nodaway County Senior Center.