“This week’s Covid-19 map, based on the Johns Hopkins (CSSE) data displays the number of deaths in each state divided by the population (deaths per capita). The pattern is very similar to last week’s map. Only seven states are above the national average. They account for 73% of the deaths. The New York epicenter is impacting the Northeast. New York alone accounts for 45% of the country’s deaths. Louisiana and Michigan also stand out as hotspots. Washington the first state to report cases/deaths has tapered off. The numbers in rural states are staying steady, on the lower side, over the past week.”