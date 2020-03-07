Jaclyn Pappert senior

PV girls win 44 – 21

Senior Jaclyn Pappert, the lead scorer with 13 points, concentrates on a free throw during the sectional play at the St. Joseph Civic Arena.

Kaylin LaMaster #15 senior

Kaylin LaMaster, senior, keeps the eye on the prize.

Steven Chor #13 senior

Boys win in OT 68-64

Steven Chor, senior, takes flight to try to stop the Panther’s open shot.

Patrick O’Connor #1 senior and Clayton Merrigan #30 senior

It takes two, seniors Patrick O’Conner and Clayton Merrigan, to guard the aggressive Panthers.

  • Stephanie Turpin #24 sophomore
  • Kaylin LaMaster #15 senior
  • Jaclyn Pappert senior
  • Hannah Wilmes #23 senior
  • Ashley Mattson #34 freshman and Sydnee Deen #45 junior
  • Patrick O’Connor #1 senior and Clayton Merrigan #30 senior
  • Steven Chor #13 senior
  • Trevor McQueen #11 junior
  • Trevor McQueen #11 junior

Facebook Comments