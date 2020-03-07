Jaclyn Pappert senior
PV girls win 44 – 21
Senior Jaclyn Pappert, the lead scorer with 13 points, concentrates on a free throw during the sectional play at the St. Joseph Civic Arena.
Kaylin LaMaster #15 senior
Kaylin LaMaster, senior, keeps the eye on the prize.
Steven Chor #13 senior
Boys win in OT 68-64
Steven Chor, senior, takes flight to try to stop the Panther’s open shot.
Patrick O’Connor #1 senior and Clayton Merrigan #30 senior
It takes two, seniors Patrick O’Conner and Clayton Merrigan, to guard the aggressive Panthers.
-
-
-
Stephanie Turpin #24 sophomore
-
-
-
Kaylin LaMaster #15 senior
-
-
-
Jaclyn Pappert senior
-
-
-
Hannah Wilmes #23 senior
-
-
-
Ashley Mattson #34 freshman and Sydnee Deen #45 junior
-
-
-
Patrick O’Connor #1 senior and Clayton Merrigan #30 senior
-
-
-
Steven Chor #13 senior
-
-
-
Trevor McQueen #11 junior
-
-
-
Trevor McQueen #11 junior
Facebook Comments