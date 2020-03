Div. II-Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

“The Bearcat men’s basketball team is again sitting on top of the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Rankings after completing their regular season with a 28-1 record. Next up is the MIAA Post-Season Tournament in Kansas City (March 4-8). This proportional symbol map displays the defending national champions with the largest basketball in the center of the map. Go Bearcats!”