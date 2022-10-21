By Morgan Guyer

Platte Valley Football moved to 7-1 on the season after beating Stewartsville 52-24 in Barnard October 14.

Now the team looks forward to the regular season finale in Tarkio against the 8-0 East Atchison Wolves October 21. Head Coach Johnnie Silkett is happy with the win.

“This was a great game for us. They run the ball extremely well and are fast,” Silkett said, “It was a great opportunity to really test our defense and test our edge. We had some ups and downs today. Very proud of our team and our four seniors. They have had fantastic careers so far with us and we want to extend this season as long as we can with them.”

Platte Valley was led on the night by junior Aydan Blackford, who threw for two touchdowns and also added one on the ground. He threw for a total of 86 yards and 103 yards rushing. Senior Jaxon McCrary added 111 yards rushing and two touchdowns, while sophomore Lealand Otto ran for 79 yards and a score.

Platte Valley got off to a hot start, scoring five touchdowns on their first five drives to take a 36-0 lead into half. Stewartsville was able to get some offense going in the second half, scoring a few touchdowns.

Silkett likes where the team is at heading into the end of the season.

“Overall I think our guys are focused and ready. Definitely we have a really good understanding of what we are trying to do offensively and defensively,” Silkett said. “I am really happy with where we are at, and this week we are going to bear down and do everything we can to give ourselves a chance for a conference championship.”