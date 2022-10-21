By Morgan Guyer

Platte Valley Softball beat Northeast Nodaway 11-1 to claim the Class 1 District 16 title at Jefferson October 15.

The game started close, as both teams were able to grab one run through two innings. That’s when Platte Valley flexed their muscles, scoring four in the top of the third inning, two in the fourth and one more in the fifth to take a 8-1 run. Some insurance innings in the last few innings helped Platte Valley seal the victory.

Head Coach Shelly Deen is proud of her team being able to continue on track to punch their ticket to the Class 1 State Tournament. The team will face King City October 19 in sectional play.

“I am so very proud of this team. Two years ago when we went to state, only two of those girls saw the field,” Deen said. “So, each and every one of them is eager to work hard and do the best they can.”

Deen was happy to see the team push through a slow first two innings and take control of the game.

“The girls played very well. They were on their toes and their bats really came to life,” Deen said. “The bench supported each one of them and overall it was a great day.”