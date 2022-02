The Platte Valley girls defeated North Platte, 56-25, to win the North Platte Invitational on January 29. Team members include: front, Stephanie Turpin, Jaclyn Pappert and Samantha Terry; middle, Kayley Hauber, Madelyn Swinford, Tejay Freemyer, Andrea Riley and Maleeah Bliley; back, Kali Redden, Brylie Angle, Maggie Collins, Aubrey Mattson, Sarah Langford, Mackenzie Swinford and Christina Turpin.