The Maryville Chamber of Commerce’s Agriculture Committee will be hosting a Farm-City Luncheon, Thursday, February 10 at the Northwest Missouri State Ag Learning Center.

In a scaled-down luncheon format, award winners will be welcomed to celebrate the agricultural community with its 60th annual event, which will be held at 11:30 am, Thursday, February 10. This has typically been a November banquet-style event, but the agriculture committee hoped moving it to February would allow the agriculture community to participate without interrupting harvest.

Throughout history, Maryville has formed a strong tie to agriculture. The farm-city banquet is a great opportunity to highlight the agricultural development in our community and the people who have continued to help the industry grow.

The lunch will be limited to award recipients and presenters, the committee that puts together the banquet, and representatives from the City of Maryville and Nodaway County. Attendees will be able to maintain social distance during the meal.