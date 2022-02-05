The Nodaway County Cattlemen will host the 9th Annual Cattlemen’s Roundup on Saturday, February 5.

The event, which does not require an RSVP, will begin with a social at 5:30 pm and the steak dinner will begin at 6:30 pm. It will be held in the Northwest Missouri State University’s Ag Learning Center, located on Highway 71 on the RT Wright Farm.

The 2022 scholarship winners will be recognized. There will be both a silent and live auction during the evening.

Live auction items include a custom Henry .22 rifle, a variety of soybean seed and seed corn, semen straws from various breeds of cattle owned by purebred cattle producers, items made by local FFA chapter members, home decor and cattle mineral from several feed companies.