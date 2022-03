The Platte Valley girls defeated South Holt 50-22 in the Class 1 District 16 Championship on February 25 at Mound City. They followed that up with a sectional win over St. Joe Christian 53-40 on March 1 at the St. Joseph Civic Arena.

Platte Valley advances to the quarterfinals where they will face the Mercer Cardinals at 6 pm, Saturday, March 5 at Missouri Western State University.