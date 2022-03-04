Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 2/24/2022. The motion passed.

Approved: Liquor license for Backyard Vine & Wine, LLC for a caterer’s license.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Northwest Auto Repair for repairs to Unit #705; to Falls City Mercantile and Hy-Vee for March 2022 inmate food and supplies.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #80044-80060.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: MoDOT email re: Route 136 at Mozingo Creek, Snyder & Associates email re: bridge updates, Vehicle Sales Tax / Motor Fuel Tax report, *Severe Weather Week information from the emergency manager and Sales Tax / Use Tax / Road & Bridge Special Sales Tax reports

Judge Robert Rice stopped in to discuss the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board initiative. A date was tentatively set at 1:30 pm, March 22 for a meeting of the five counties’ commissioners. Rice will work to get this set up.

Patton submitted the February YTD expense and revenue budget reports for review.

Fourth District Circuit Presiding Judge Herron gave an update regarding the furniture and computer needs for the judge.

The commission approved the advertisement for the 2022 CART rock bid. The bid was sent out to the paper and placed on the county website. Closing date for all sealed bids is 9 am, March 17, 2022 in the office of the county clerk. Sealed bids will be opened at that time in the office of the county commission.

Rex Wallace, assessor, came in to discuss an issue that has come to his attention regarding property in the Missouri Friends of the Wabash Railroad are in particular The Depot on Walnut Street. Wallace discussed the history of the property and explained that the City of Maryville has filed a quit-claim deed to a resident, but in looking at the history, the city does not have rights to the property. Wallace will contact Nelson to discuss the situation.

The commissioners, along with Jenkins and Patton, reviewed the small business applications received by the deadline. The commission made decisions on applications that were complete.

Brian Testerman, sales representative of Metal Culverts, called to discuss an error that was found in the bid that had been submitted. Testerman sent the corrected sheet via email and a call was put in to Testerman for further clarification.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Continued review of the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) small business applications. Holly Cronk brought in artwork for a county map of businesses for the commission to review. Cronk asked that any changes be made by the end of the day Friday, March 4 so they can get to the printer in order to have it by the spring open house on March 19.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 3/3/2022. The motion passed.