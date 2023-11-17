By Morgan Guyer

Both of these teams met to open the season in late August, where Platte Valley came away with the 38-34 win.

It seemed destined that both teams would meet again later in the year, and that is exactly what happened, but with a different result. Worth County came away with a 56-20 win over Platte Valley in Barnard on November 10 to capture the Class 1 District 7 Championship.

It was all Worth County from the very beginning, as they jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the second quarter after four early touchdowns, and would eventually take a commanding 42-12 lead into halftime. Northeast Nodaway Junior Landon Wilmes has been a key factor for the Tigers running game all season, and he added four more touchdowns on the night.

After a dominant first half, it was only a matter of time before Worth County would clinch the victory. Platte Valley ends the season at 9-2, and will move ahead with rebuilding for next season, having to replace quarterback Aydan Blackford. Still, the future is bright for the program that has been on the rise in the past few years.

Worth County will face off against Schuyler County in Grant City on November 18 in a state quarterfinal match-up.