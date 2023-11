Nodaway County Recorder of Deeds Lisa James announced a new service her office provides all property owners.

The new software, deedwatch.com, will alert property owners if any deed has been recorded in the individual’s name. By going to the website, selecting Nodaway County from the drop-down menu, the individuals may enter their email and the notification criteria.

“Be informed, be alert and be notified,” said James. Her office phone number is 660.582.5711.