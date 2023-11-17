Denis L. Bredlow, 71, Ravenwood, died Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at Maryville Living Center.

He was born September 8, 1952, in Forest City, IA, to Leroy and Mildred Goll Bredlow.

He was a graduate of Garner-Hayfield High School in Garner, IA, in 1970. He received his bachelor’s degree from Central College, Pella, IA in 1974 and his master’s degree from Indiana State University, Terre Haute, IN, in 1977.

On September 4, 1987, he married Barbara A. Phillips in Stanberry.

Mr. Bredlow taught junior high and high school science and coaching. He coached Science Olympiad, softball, basketball, and football. While he taught in various schools in Missouri and Iowa, his “kids” at Union Star held a special place in his heart.

Mr. Bredlow’s body has been cremated. Per his wishes there will be no visitation or services held.

Memorials may be made to Camp Quality Northwest Missouri.

