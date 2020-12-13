The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Dec. 14 – 20.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/ .

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region addition to the work mentioned below.

Nodaway County

Route UU – Pothole patching, Dec. 15 – 16

Route D – Pothole patching, Dec. 17 – 18