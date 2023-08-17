At the August 7 Pickering City Council meeting, the aldermen discussed properties which needed clean-up and repairs in the town.

There is an animal problem at the property owned by Sharma Damgar. Raccoons, opossums, cats and other animals have been seen going in and out of the deserted house. A large tree on the property has been dropping limbs, the council is concerned about safety. Also, weeds in the backyard are reaching head-high. City Clerk Milt Sovereign would like to see the property condemned and razed.

Another property owned by Darcy Ebrecht has trash and disrepair on it. The council directed Sovereign to send certified letters to both property owners.

The council approved the proposed tax rates of 87.26¢ per $100 assessed property valuation for the general fund and $1 per $100 assessed valuation for the street fund. These are the same rates as 2022. Property values in Pickering increased by $49,345 from 2022 to 2023.

Of the American Rescue Plan Act monies, $2,000 was transferred to the street fund for the recent chip and seal project. The remaining $7,277.58 will be used for the sewer plant recirculating line and chemicals.

Five 80-pound bags of quik-crete were poured and tamped down the hole for the Harman Street washout repair. Sovereign reported the fix had held so far.

The tree in South Park was cut down by John Hagen for $700. Discussion was held on finding someone to grind the stump. Alderman Brad Renfro knows someone and will find out interest and cost.

The final water bill for the grass watering at the city park was $29. Alderman Kevin Leedom said the recent rains had come at the right time. Brad Judd has had to mow the park grass twice since its planting.

Two sewer pumps were replaced in July. Sovereign has fixed one and has ordered parts to repair the second pump.