The following Nodaway County churches are undertaking the fun and enjoyable way to spread the word of God with Vacation Bible School.

• May 28-31 – Bethany Christian Church, Barnard, theme is “Camp Firelight.” VBS program and picnic will be Sunday evening, June 2. For more information, contact Erin Medsker at 913.526.4820.

• May 28-31 – Bethany Christian Church VBS for ages three to 12, theme is “Camp Firelight,” 9 am to noon.

• June 10-14 – Ravenwood Christian Church VBS is for students entering kindergarten through seventh grade this fall, 9 am to 12:30 pm. The theme is “The Great Jungle Journey from Answers in Genesis,” an epic cruise from Genesis to Revelation. The mission is NW Family Resources. Lunch will be served at noon.

• June 24-28 – Clearmont Baptist Church, theme is “Focus on God, Not Your Problems” for ages prekindergarten through eighth grade, with a program on June 30. Students will learn about the life of Joseph. There will be two bus routes. Register at vbsmate.com/events/CBCFamily/ 28867.

• July 8-12 – St. Gregory’s Vacation Bible School Presents “Heroes for God Unite!,” for prekindergarten through fourth grade, 8 to 11 am.

• July 8-12 – Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, attendees will learn all about God’s rock solid truth in a world of shifting sands at Breaker Rock Beach, 9 am to noon. Sack lunch will be provided each day. Registration is available at laurastreet.com/vbs or at the door.

• July 15-19 – Hopkins First Christian Church is hosting Scuba VBS, 6 to 8:15 pm. For information or to sign up, visit the Hopkins First Christian Church Facebook page or call Lindsay Alexander at 660.254.3420. Preregistration is strongly recommended.