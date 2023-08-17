At the August 7 Hopkins City Council meeting, former city clerk Dee O’Riley, owner of O’Tax Accounting in Hopkins, addressed the aldermen about rumors and allegations.

She said the rumors are untrue and if she is being investigated by the state she wants to see proof. O’Riley did not look over the budget for Hopkins in 2023.

She expressed concern on the monthly financial statement “which has two funds with negative amounts which are growing.”

Those two funds are the water fund with a July 31 balance of -$26,215.39 and the general fund with a balance of -$7,025.10. O’Riley pointed out the software purchase the city is considering would need to come out of those two funds. Also with the growing negative balance in the water account perhaps the city had not raised the water and sewer rates enough to cover expenses.

Other things she pointed out:

• 2022 and 2023 W-2 are not correct.

• The 1099 she received was incorrect.

• Chris Bird is not receiving budget updates to do his job.

• Residents are not being billed correctly.

• City credit card is being used for personal use with a payment plan to reimburse.

O’Riley said the city “needs someone to look at the books.” She has reviewed them in the past. Earlier in the year, the council had voted to have O’Riley do an audit of the books. O’Riley said she was not at the meeting to get business but was there to clear her name.

“I care about the city and there are concerns,” she said.

In other city business, the ordinance to establish no boundaries for the election of aldermen was read a second time and approved. All individuals seeking an alderman position will now be voted on by all Hopkins registered voters.

Although Bird thought more work was needed to be done on the north wall of the demolished buildings on Third Street, they were safe for the Hopkins Picnic, August 17-19,

The council approved by consensus waiving the sewer rate for residents filling pools since the water doesn’t go into the sewer.

The tax rate hearing was held. The aldermen approved the proposed tax rate of 56.64¢ for the general fund; 99.72¢ for streets and roads; and 20.77¢ for the light fund. The total was $1.7713 per $100 assessed valuation. The rate for 2022 was $1.7706. The assessed valuation for Hopkins was $9,572 higher for 2023 than in 2022.

The council voted to go into closed session for purposes of personnel.

A bid of $20,000 from Becker Accounting, LLC, Eveleth, MN, for an internal audit and financial inspection was discussed. This was the only bid received. It was tabled until after the closed session that evening.

Filling the open alderman position was tabled until during the closed session.