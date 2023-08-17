Sally Louise Lafferty Rowe, 67, died Monday, August 7, 2023, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

She was born May 8, 1956, at St. Catherine’s hospital in McCook, NE, to Cecil Carl and Bonnie June Watkins Lafferty. She received an associate’s degree in criminal justice from McCook Community College then later took data processing at NCK Vo-Tech.

She married Kenneth Rowe and they later divorced.

Ms. Rowe bought the local tavern, Danbury Rec, where she served fast food and drinks for several years.

She was a member of the Beaver Valley Fire District and was the assistant fire chief. She was an active member of Jewell County Antique Tractor Show and attended the Jewell Methodist Church.

Memorials may be made to KU Medical Center at 3901 Rainbow Blvd, Mail Stop 3012, Kansas City, KS 66160.

Visitations will be held at 9 am Friday, August 18 at Melby Mortuary in Mankato, KS. A celebration of life service will be at 10 am followed by an inurnment at the City/County Cemetery in Jewell.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.