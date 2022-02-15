At the February 7 Pickering City Council meeting, it was decided to move forward with the nuisance violations of Pickering resident Mike Moyer.

The council will send Moyer a letter requesting he pick up the junk around his house and put a barrier to retain the noise from his air compressor. The city has received several complaints on the noise level.

The first audit of the American Rescue Plan Act plan monies of approximately $14,000 will be in April after being postponed from January. The city has not spent any of the funds and plans to use the money for sewer plant improvements to meet the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ minimum requirements for water discharge.