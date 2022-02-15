The Hopkins City Council met February 7 to discuss the following city business.

The aldermen started the meeting by approving last month’s minutes; reviewing and approving the financial reports and the February bills to be paid.

Chief Operator Chris Bird reported Maguire Iron, Sioux Falls, SD, had not been able to get a crew together to repair the leak in the Hopkins Water Tower. Maguire Iron is under contract with the city.

Bird also reviewed the contract for trash services and expectations for service. The aldermen will consider whether to put the trash pick up out for bid. This was tabled until the March meeting.

Discussion was held in connection with the cemetery board about bidding out next season’s cemetery mowing. Discussion on future lawn care has been tabled pending notification to the cemetery board.

Alderman Allan Thompson brought up a possible change of day for the monthly meeting. It was also tabled until the next meeting.

Alderman Randy Beason discussed a water leak at a city residence. He motioned to waive the sewer charge and only charge water. It was approved.