The Pickering Lions Club is sponsoring a benefit to help the victims from the recent floods from 11 am to 1 pm, Sunday, May 5 at the Pickering Community Building.

The potato bar will feature all the toppings. Pies, cakes, coffee, tea and juice will also be served. It is a freewill donation.

For more information, contact Martin Farnan at 660.254.2607 or Charles Smith at 660.927.3620.