Eulala Schwebach, 91, Stanberry, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at Pine View Manor.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 am, Friday, May 3 at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct. Private inurnment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Stanberry, at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church or Pine View Manor, Stanberry.

Online condolences may be left at meierhoffer.com.