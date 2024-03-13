Pickering City Clerk Milt Sovereign announced at the March 4 city council meeting that there would be no price break from Hays Equipment Company of Topeka, KS, on the purchase of sewer pumps.

Sovereign plans to purchase two pumps at this time to keep as back-up. The hookups in the sewer wells will need to be reworked to use the new pumps. At this time, Sovereign has four sewer pumps to overhaul in his garage. Only one pump was replaced in February.

Sovereign suggested the following breakdown for Pickering’s American Rescue Funds Act monies of $31,861.39. To get the sewer plant back in DNR compliance, $15,000; street fund, $10,000; and general fund, $6,861.39, of which, $2,210 has been spent on city liability insurance. It was approved by the council. The funds will need to be spent and accounted for by December 2024.

On the sewer fund, $10,000 was transferred from the checking account into the money market account. For December usage, there were 68 customers paying an average of $33.08.

Darren White attended and discussed the relationship between the town councils and the sheriff’s department.

The sample ballot for the April 2 election was discussed.

The Pickering City Council meeting was changed to 6 pm, Monday, April 8.