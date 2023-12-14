At the December 4 Pickering City Council meeting, Mayor Charles Smith announced city attorney, Taryn Henry, would be at the February 5, 2024 meeting.

The city has questions on its ordinances and is hoping Henry can answer them at the meeting.

City Clerk Milt Sovereign said the Allendale sewer pumps were different from the Pickering ones. Sovereign will explore the possibility of Pickering being able to refurbish the used sewer pumps. Sovereign informed the council on the sewer treatment results from the state. The city is still out of compliance and Sovereign is looking into treatment solutions to bring the results into compliance. One thought might be to recycle through the system again at a cost of $4,000 to $5,000.

A $20,000 bond was approved for Sovereign. This is an annual expense.

Bob Allen and his skid loader filled potholes and other street work. His bill, $160, was approved for payment. The council approved further work by Allen not to exceed $200.

The council approved a $100 gas card for Dale Troyer for the work he did on the city park.

Sovereign reconciled the street fund and determined $877 was needed to balance the street fund. The city receives small amounts from the county treasurer throughout the year which goes into the general fund. Sovereign then transfers the tax levy amount to the street fund. This final amount will balance both accounts.

Sovereign received a reminder from the state of the city’s need to do the yearly financial audit.

Filing for the two alderman and mayor positions was discussed. Paperwork was given to aldermen Kevin Leedom and Juliana Judd whose terms are up and to Smith. The filing dates are Tuesday, December 5 through Tuesday, December 26 and interested candidates can contact Sovereign to file and for more information. The election will be Tuesday, April 2, 2024.