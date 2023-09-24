A ribbon cutting and ceremony celebrating the completion of Maryville’s South Main, Phase I had officials speak, Spectrum choir perform, fun souvenirs given away and a ribbon cutting stretched across the new street. Mayor Tye Parsons wielded the ceremonial scissors while City Manager Greg McDanel and Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland stretched the red ribbon tightly. The project encompassed storm sewer improvements, utilities movement as well as new sidewalks, street lighting, new business accesses and the smooth, wide street.

More photos of the South Main Phase I opening are available in the printed edition of the NNL.