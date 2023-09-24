Sign up is underway for the 28th Annual Downtown Trick or Treat which will be held from 5 to 6:30 pm, Monday, October 30. Deadline to sign up is Monday, September 25 and is open to businesses, organizations, churches or individuals in Maryville. A $5 charge to cover posters, flyers and other promotions will once again be required. To sign up to giveaway candy or treats to children in costumes, call Kathryn Rice at 660.582.1742, work phone number is 660.562.4747 or email kathsmagic@gmail.com.

The City of Maryville is reserving use of the Pocket Park for the event, so set-up spots will not be available in the park at Third and Main Streets.